CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty Centre County students are putting their civic knowledge to the test.

Students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades competed in the Centre County National Civics Bee. The event was held at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub on Monday, April 17.

The Bee is hosted by the Centre County Chamber of Business & Industry.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to be leaders,” CBICC President and CEO Greg Scott said. “Not only in their schools but in their community and express what they’re doing.”

This national competition aims to encourage middle schoolers to grow their understanding of American civics and contribute to their communities.

“Also, it’s an opportunity for them to learn and to highlight how important civics is in our community today,” Scott said. “Not only on a local level but on a statewide and national level.”

Students competed to win cash prizes and recognition as a Centre County National Civics Bee champion. First place won $1,000. The Chamber also gave all participants a Lenovo 7″ tablet and stand.

The winners of the event will move on to compete at the state competition in Harrisburg.