STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State funding will be going towards boosting resources for those who live in Centre County and suffer from substance use disorder.

A max of $400,000 will be going towards expanding Pinnacle Treatment programs to residents, state Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced Thursday.

“Although existing programs and outreach have made inroads in the fight against substance use disorder, too many residents and the families who love them still feel the devastating impact of addiction,” Conklin said. “Securing this funding will allow us to expand the kinds of evidence-based treatment programs, recovery and peer supports, education and other resources that can get more folks back on the path to productive lives.”

The money can be used for many different things such as building infrastructure, staffing and evidence-based programming.

Funding will begin on July 1 and last for a year, until June 31, 2024, and is thanks to the opioid settlement funds appropriated to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs by the General Assembly.