CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event that raises awareness for suicide prevention will take place Tuesday at the Bellefonte Courthouse.

On Sept. 6 from 12 to 12:30 p.m., the Centre County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host a suicide prevention rally at the Bellefonte Courthouse stairs. The event will feature speakers, proclamations and remembrance.

“There is hope, there is help,” the task force wrote on its Facebook post. “If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health concern or crisis, please call 988.”

The Centre County Suicide Prevention Task Force works to advocate for prevention, intervention and compassion treatment strategies that lead to a future free from suicide.

More information from the event will be available on WTAJ-TV at 5:30 p.m.