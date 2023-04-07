CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three brothers in Centre County are giving back to those who serve and first responders.

Based in Bellefonte and boasting an armed forces theme, Artillery Tea Co. is helping those who risk their lives for us and our freedom.

“I think the veteran and first responder community can be largely forgotten a lot of times,” Michael Britton said. “There aren’t as many programs for them, they have more struggles than a lot of other communities do and in a lot of ways less help.”

“We owe so much to these people who carelessly give their lives in many cases for us to be able to live a normal everyday life,” Chris Britton said.

It was co-founded by the three Falls Creek brothers after one struggled with insomnia and gave up coffee for tea.

“So when he switched to tea he was able to sleep better his insomnia went away and he approached me and my other brother with the idea and this idea was born,” Chris Britton said.

So the brothers started brainstorming and experimenting with what they could do.

“So we started off by thinking we were going to form our own blends and do it all ourselves so we bought a bunch of herbs and a bunch of tea and we were in the basement with 50 red solo cups set out with different blends of tea in them, tasting all of them pretending like we know what tastes good and what doesn’t,” Michael Britton said.

After some trial and error in finding the perfect blends the company officially launched on July 4th of last year.

Their drive to help veterans and their families was inspired by their brother Joey, an army veteran, and their patriotism.

They have worked with Golden Star Families as well as Project Lakeview in Deleware. Gold Star Families supports families that have a fallen soldier in it. Project Lakeview honors police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians killed in the line of duty.

They now offer 5 blends and bundles, all sold online, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to veteran causes as well as first responders.

For more information about the Artillery Tea Co. make sure to visit the website here and check them out on Facebook.