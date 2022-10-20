CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents.

Mugshot of David Heck, 18, via Centre County Prison

State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him in the woods on Saturday.

According to the complaint, two witnesses that were walking along a wooded property saw Heck sitting naked along with the child. When they confronted Heck, he got up to leave and that is when they noticed that he was with the kid.

The witnesses went to talk to the upset child who told them Heck forced him to engages in sexual activity. They also reportedly said they were told that earlier in the day, Heck went to the child’s home and told him that they were childhood friends.

State police interviewed the mother who reported that when Heck came to the house, Heck said he was 14 and used to be friends with the boy. According to the complaint, Heck also stated that he was a volunteer firefighter, but police discovered that wasn’t true. When the boy came outside, Heck said that he didn’t recognize him because he changed his looks.

Heck faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

Heck is currently lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26