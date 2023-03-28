CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old is in custody after State College police said they broke into a Boalsburg home, assaulted a man, then tried assaulting the police who responded to the 911 call.

State College police were called just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, to the 100 block of West Main Street in Boalsburg for a burglary that was taking place.

Police said an elderly resident called 911 after waking up from hearing noises and finding the unknown teen in his house. The man reported that he confronted the burglar and was assaulted before retreating to a bathroom and locking the door to call for help.

Officers responded and found the teen still inside the home. Police report that the teen fled and was chased by officers. Once caught, he allegedly assaulted officers before being tased and taken into custody.

The teen remained combative as he was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center where police said he tried to assault the medical staff and another officer.

The 15-year-old, a Centre County resident, was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, and related charges, according to State College police. He was placed in the Centre County Youth Detention Facility.

The State College Police Department is requesting help from any residents in the area that may have surveillance cameras or have information about any attempted break-ins or suspicious activity.

Police urge all residents to keep their residences locked, use exterior motion lighting, and immediately report any type of suspicious behavior or activity.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.