CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A benefit concert for four agencies working to fight homelessness in the area will be coming to Centre County.

“Gimme Shelter: The Concert for Housing Security in the Centre Region” will be held at the South Hills School of Business and Technology on Thursday, Feb. 1, starting at 6 p.m.

The Nittany Knights Barbershop Chorus will open the show, followed by performances from Biscuit Jam, Eric Ian Farmer and My Hero Zero. Radio personality Jeff Brown will be the emcee for the event.

The event is to raise not only money but also awareness of the scale of housing insecurity in the region. Proceeds from the concert will be divided equally among four organizations: Out of the Cold, Centre Safe, Housing Transitions and the State College Community Land Trust.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Not only are there many homeless people in our community, but there are also many more who are just one layoff, or one personal crisis, away from it,” Selden Smith, an organizer of the event, said. “Luckily there are also a lot of dedicated people working for change.”

Tickets are available online, and while there is no set price for the tickets, buyers will be asked to donate what they can.