CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Veteran’s Day approaches, the Centre County community is sharing ways they will be honoring those who served our country.

The recognition began at the Centre County Commissioners meeting on Oct. 31 where the board proclaimed November as Military Appreciation Month.

Penn State will be hosting events through the Veteran Affairs & Services Office.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the office will host an unveiling at the State Theatre to showcase the 2023 Veteran Banners. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. After that, the theater will be playing a special showing of the movie “Top Gun – Maverick.”

Tickets can be purchased here. Proceeds from the showing will support the Penn State Military Student Fund.

The university’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at 11:11 a.m. on the Old Main lawn. If it rains, the ceremony will be moved inside to the HUB.

The event also has a streaming option if you can’t make it in person.

“In my mind this is the best of Penn State,” said university representative Zack Moore. “This is about the best that we can do.”

A full list of Veterans-related events organized by the university can be found here.

Centre County Veterans’ Affairs Office will also be hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony in Bellefonte in addition to lighting up the courthouse Green for November. The event will take place at Talleyrand Park on Nov. 11 starting at 11:00 a.m.