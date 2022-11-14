CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event.

There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies and live music. The red and white jolly man himself will also be making an appearance.

Santa Clause will arrive before 6:00 p.m. to light the holiday tree. This family-friendly event is open to all.