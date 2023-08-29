CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Initiative will be hosting a night of remembrance and gathering in Centre County.

HOPE Initiative will be hosting the county’s annual Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony to honor loved ones who were lost to an overdose on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The event is being held in honor of August 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the month of September, which is National Recovery Month.

Family and friends are welcome to share personal memories of loved ones during the ceremony and bring photographs to be displayed.

Karri Hull with the HOPE Initiative said that since 2013, 164 people have died from an overdose in Centre County.

“The stigma that prevails around addiction, opioid use and harm reduction efforts contributes to the harsh realities that those in addiction face and the isolation that their families experience when a loved one loses their fight against addiction,” Hull said.

From the ceremony throughout the month of September, the courthouse will be lit up purple to recognize National Recovery Month.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps.