CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend We Love Philipsburg, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corp., will be sponsoring the Wilderness City Park Jam.

The Wilderness City Park Jam will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at noon.

The event takes place at the Slabtown Skate and Bike Park and will feature different categories for the competition. It will be a single-run format and will include skateboarding, BMX and scooters. Helmets will be required for every category.

It costs $20 to sign up and that fee also includes a new shirt by BOX 125 LLC. Hope Fire Company will be providing the food for the event.

Before the event, there will also be instruction available for anyone wanting to learn how to skateboard. The event will end with a small competition on the park’s new mini ramp.

You can pre-register for the event here.