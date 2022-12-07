CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced that several Pa counties will be receiving funding to combat homelessness, and among them is Centre County.
The announcement was made by Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and he specified that the grant funding will be awarded to groups to help homeless families find housing and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth.
“ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” Sec. Weaver said. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”
Centre County will be receiving $212,689 to help with homelessness prevention and an emergency shelter.
A total of $5,872,054 in ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits that will administer regional projects covering 26 counties.
The 2022 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.
Here is a full list of approved projects:
Allegheny County $300,000
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
City of Allentown $252,113
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Bucks County $114,125
- Rapid Rehousing
Butler County $368,935
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
Centre County $212,689
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
Cumberland County $247,962
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Dauphin County $209,270
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Franklin County $220,987
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Indiana County $79,887
- Rapid Rehousing
- HMIS
McKean County $155,264
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Mercer County
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
Monroe County $409,812
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Montgomery County $129,687
- Rapid Rehousing
City of Philadelphia $421,329
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
Schuylkill County $166,000
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
Wayne County $95,647
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Here is the list of non-profit grantees:
Blair Community Action Program $241,737
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- HMIS
Center for Community Action $228,250
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- HMIS
Central Susquehanna Opportunities $274,938
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc. $173,262
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Lawrence County Social Services $1,324,558
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Street Outreach
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $119,027
- Rapid Rehousing
- Homelessness Prevention
- Emergency Shelter
- HMIS
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.
Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).