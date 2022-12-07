Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced that several Pa counties will be receiving funding to combat homelessness, and among them is Centre County.

The announcement was made by Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and he specified that the grant funding will be awarded to groups to help homeless families find housing and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth.

“ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” Sec. Weaver said. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

Centre County will be receiving $212,689 to help with homelessness prevention and an emergency shelter.

A total of $5,872,054 in ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits that will administer regional projects covering 26 counties.

The 2022 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

Here is a full list of approved projects:

Allegheny County $300,000

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

City of Allentown $252,113

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Bucks County $114,125

Rapid Rehousing

Butler County $368,935

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Centre County $212,689

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Cumberland County $247,962

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Dauphin County $209,270

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Franklin County $220,987

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Indiana County $79,887

Rapid Rehousing

HMIS

McKean County $155,264

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Mercer County

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

Monroe County $409,812

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Montgomery County $129,687

Rapid Rehousing

City of Philadelphia $421,329

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Schuylkill County $166,000

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

Wayne County $95,647

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Here is the list of non-profit grantees:

Blair Community Action Program $241,737

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

HMIS

Center for Community Action $228,250

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

HMIS

Central Susquehanna Opportunities $274,938

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc. $173,262

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Lawrence County Social Services $1,324,558

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Street Outreach

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $119,027

Rapid Rehousing

Homelessness Prevention

Emergency Shelter

HMIS

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).