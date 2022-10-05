From left to right: Charles Scott, 41; Dennis Brown, 54; and Woody Jones, 49 mugs, via Centre County Prison

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three Centre County men are jailed after a grand jury indicted them for selling illegal drugs throughout the area for over a year, racking up over $10k, according to state police.

State police out of Rockview said that Charles Scott, 41, of State College; Dennis Brown, 54; and Woody Jones, 49, both of Bellefonte, sold heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine on over 20 occasions in and around the region.

According to a criminal complaint, the trio used multiple cell phones to set up a total of 33 controlled purchases in the county, which started in June 2021 and then ended in July this year. Scott did so 23 times, Brown did six times, and Jones only four.

In total, the purchases were for $10,300 worth of heroin, Fentanyl and cocaine, the complaint reads.

The three all face felony drug charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to

manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, corrupt organizations, criminal use of a commutation facility.

The trio is currently lodged in Centre County Prison, with their bail denied due to “previous criminal history and public safety concerns,” according to court docs.