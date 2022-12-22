CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction.

Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22.

The fundraiser is their biggest of the year, often bringing in around $50,000 to the organization.

“The money that we raise from this event is going directly into our campaign fund for 2022 so the impact is that we’ll have less money to give to them to support them,” Megan Evans from CCUW said.

The United Way is asking anyone who had tickets for the event to consider donating to the nonprofit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All auction items are posted on their website for bid and will be available until Jan. 6.