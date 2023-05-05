CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College walkway, previously known as the Centennial, officially has a new name.

Located beside “The Tavern” in Downtown State College, officials unveiled plaques dedicating it to the restaurant’s former owner, Pat Daugherty. The dedication ceremony took place on Friday, May 5.

It was originally renamed in his honor by the borough council at the end of 2021. The dedication is in recognition of all of Daugherty’s involvement in the community.

“Pat was such and important part of the community,” Tom Foutaine, State College Borough Manager said. “He was involved in so many different aspects of state college as well as Penn State he was literally just a crucial component to the downtown state college community and really a great partner as well a friend. this walkway in particular was his baby. he took care of this like it was his own and it really is a great tribute.”

Fontaine says he believes pat would be humbled and a little embarrassed about the honor, but says it’s well deserved.

Daugherty passed away in early November 2021, leaving a 40 year legacy of service and support for The Tavern, The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, the Downtown Improvement District, and Penn State organizations.