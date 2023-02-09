CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival.

The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the festival, people will be able to partake in many activities such as life-sized games and crafts, warming barrels, an obstacle course, and as long as weather permits, an ice rink.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the carnival can be found by going to the Centre Region Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.