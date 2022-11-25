CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said.

Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to a press release.

Goodyear was traveling west along the highway in her vehicle when she lost control and hit a traffic post while she tried to take an exit ramp, state police said. The Jeep then went airborne down an embankment and hit two concrete barriers before rolling over onto the roof and coming to a stop along SR-477.

Goodyear was found dead at the scene, and state police noted that she was wearing her seatbelt. There was no one else also in the vehicle during the crash.

Troopers were assisted by Goodwill Hose Co., Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Clinton County Coroner, PennDOT and Bressler’s Towing and Recovery.