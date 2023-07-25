CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night.

According to state police, a man and woman, later identified as 49-year-old Barbara Frigo, were on a Harley-Davidson driving in Boggs Township just before 9:30 p.m. July 22. The duo was traveling on Route 150 (N. Eagle Valley Road) when the brakes on the Harley locked up just south of Curtin Hollow Road.

It was reported by troopers that they crossed the center line into the oncoming lane before the Harley overturned, sliding a short distance.

Both the driver and Frigo were flown to Geisinger Danville. Frigo ultimately died from her injuries.

Police say they are investigating that the driver, 52-year-old Jeremy Frigo, was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Troopers noted that neither was wearing a helmet, which is optional in Pennsylvania.