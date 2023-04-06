CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – While you’re getting ready to clean out your home for spring the Centre County YMCA is offering to pick them up.
There is a list of items that they are looking for, and they are willing to pick them up at your location. Every item will make a difference in someone’s life to learn about gardening and putting food on their table.
It’s a great way to recycle to build stronger communities by putting new life into an item.
Here are the items that the YMCA is looking for:
- Cinder Blocks
- Bricks
- Pavers
- Garden Bed Edging
- Garden plastic/netting
- Treated wood
- Garden Tools:
- Shovels
- Hoes
- Rakes
- Hand Tools
- Clippers
- Spades
- Pitchforks
- Watering cans
- Hoses
- Rain barrels
- Buckets
- Rototiller
- Lawn mower
- Weed eaters
- Wheel barrow
- Seed trays
- Seeds
- Cattle Panels
- Plastic 55 gallon drums
If you have any of those items and you’re looking to get rid of them then call Mel Curtis at 814-801-0111. You can find more information about the YMCA here.