CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – While you’re getting ready to clean out your home for spring the Centre County YMCA is offering to pick them up.

There is a list of items that they are looking for, and they are willing to pick them up at your location. Every item will make a difference in someone’s life to learn about gardening and putting food on their table.

It’s a great way to recycle to build stronger communities by putting new life into an item.

Here are the items that the YMCA is looking for:

Cinder Blocks

Bricks

Pavers

Garden Bed Edging

Garden plastic/netting

Treated wood

Garden Tools:

Shovels

Hoes

Rakes

Hand Tools

Clippers

Spades

Pitchforks

Watering cans

Hoses

Rain barrels

Buckets

Rototiller

Lawn mower

Weed eaters

Wheel barrow

Seed trays

Seeds

Cattle Panels

Plastic 55 gallon drums

If you have any of those items and you’re looking to get rid of them then call Mel Curtis at 814-801-0111. You can find more information about the YMCA here.