CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The YMCA is looking for volunteers to help with a multitude of summer projects for “The Farm.”

“The Farm” project takes place at Morgan Run Farm in West Decatur and it teaches children the importance of growing fruits and vegetables for sustaining their own personal food chain. The program started with a “garden trail” that shows children the growing process of fresh produce. The food that is harvested is then distributed to families that the YMCA is serving.

Volunteers are needed to complete some necessary work at the farm. The YMCA will be working on Friday, June 2 from 12 – 4 p.m. and on Saturday, June 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Projects that need volunteers:

Building a 3 bin compost with each section being 4×4

Spreading mulch

Planting pots with ferns

Planting a planter with ferns

Repairing a fence that has fallen over and putting in new metal fence posts

Building fence on the front of the herbal garden

Cut out additional walkways in education garden

Hoops on strawberry raised bed

There is also a roughly a 10×12 greenhouse that needs to be disassembled and re-assembled in the educational garden, (Roughly 4 people needed/hand tools)

For the larger project of disassembling and reassembling the greenhouse, the YMCA will be able to provide a box truck and deliver it to the farm. Volunteering is a flexible position and you don not have to stay for the entire scheduled time.

If you have any questions or if you’re looking to sign up to volunteer you can reach out to Mel Curtis, the YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Director, by calling 814-801-0111 or by emailing mcurtis@ymcaocc.org.