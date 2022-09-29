CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A free COVID-19 testing site has moved locations in Centre County.

The testing site was located in Bellefonte, but now it has moved to 60 Decibel Road in State College. The site is open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

The site is scheduled to be there through July 2023. It’s been made available by a partnership between the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Central Intermediate Unit and Decibel Partners, LP.

The site will be staffed by AMI Expeditionary Health Care.