CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Movie lovers are set to gather in Happy Valley for the annual Centre Film Festival.

It runs from Monday, Oct. 30 until Sunday, Nov. 5. The films are being shown in person at different venues like the State Theater and the Rowland Theatre. If you aren’t able to make it in person, you can also stream movies online.

The Festival films were selected from a record 600 submissions and include two world premieres, two U.S. premieres and over 40 Pennsylvania premieres.

Filmmakers from several of the movies featured in the festival will be on hand to greet audiences and participate in Q&As following the screenings.

The festival is also set to honor legendary producer, Gerry Abrams, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Abrams is a Pennsylvania native.

“He produced 75 films and has an incredible filmmaking team of his daughter and his son, Tracy Abrams and J.J. Abrams and they’ll be here to honor their dad,” Co-founder and Artistic Director Pearl Gluck said. “So, we’re very excited to host them here. He’s a 1961 distinguished alum and there’s many layers here.”

The festival will also honor actor Gary Farmer with the Chandler Living Legacy Award. Named for Curt and Stacie Chandler, the Chandler Living Legacy Award honors an exemplary Pennsylvania native or Penn State alum impacting the fields of film and television.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gluck said tickets are around $10.00 each and are free for students. You can get them ahead of time on the festival website or in person at the State Theater.