CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of first responders in Centre County completed a weeklong training on Friday that focuses on helping them respond to situations involving mental health crises.

“It allows us to have an open dialogue about situations that people have been in when they’ve been struggling with mental illness and maybe have had some not so great interactions with law enforcement,” Centre County Certified Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator Tracy Small said. “To give them the tools and tips that might help them whenever they might respond to one of those calls in the future.”

Representatives from different Centre County police departments, emergency communications, corrections, the commissioner’s office, probation and parole gathered at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building for the training.

“It gave a lot of perspective on the resources provided by Centre County,” State College Police Officer Larry Hopkins said. “Even for us as first responders being able to reach out to other first responders about anything that is going on in our own lives.”

The program tackled training with local veterans organizations, a hearing voices simulation, and site visits with people who are dealing with mental illnesses.

“When we do that part of the training, we have officers out of uniform because we feel it’s really important for officers to see people when they’re in recovery that have mental illness as well as the folks who are struggling with mental illness to see officers as people and human beings and to know that the uniform is just a uniform,” Small said. “It’s not intended to scare them.”

The bi-annual 40-hour training has been given by the Centre County Crisis Intervention Team since 2011.

“It’s really important that everybody has that type of training,” Small said. “It’s that continuum of care that can really help somebody who’s in a crisis situation.”

This was the 24th session of the program. Since the program launched, it has trained 441 first responders, law enforcement and other county professionals.