CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a long time coming, but the Centre Furnace Mansion finally received a restoration. The mansion received its first exterior restoration for the first time in more than 40 years.

After three and a half years, the Centre County Historical Society celebrated with its members and some of the donors that made the restoration possible.

“Centre Furnace Mansion is the most significant historical site in Centre County. Here was the birth of the iron industry in Centre County. The Centre Furnace was the first to go into blast in 1792, and it spurred the addition of many other furnaces in this area,” Roger Williams, the President of the Centre County Historical Society, said.

The restoration costs $600,000 and was completed through two phases of work.

Congressman Glenn Thompson and Representative Paul Takac of the 82nd District were also in attendance to celebrate the restoration.

“It’s the beginning of the iron furnace industry here, and thus the industry in what is now Centre County. But it’s also the birthplace of Penn State,” Mary Sorensen, Executive Director of the Centre County Historical Society, said.

Admission is free for all visitors to the Centre Furnace Mansion. Visitors are encouraged to pre-schedule their tours, but walk-ins are also welcome. Any group with over eight guests including family and friend groups or school groups should call ahead of time to schedule at 814-234-4779.

“Even though we’re celebrating today, there’s always more work to be done,” Sorensen said.

To learn more about the mansion’s history, schedule a visit or take a tour, visit their website.