STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) —Centre Foundation announced they raised over $2.3 million for local non-profits through its annual Centre Gives fundraiser.

This marks the 12th consecutive year the Centre County community came together and this year they accumulated a record-breaking $2,316,315 through monetary gifts in just 36 hours.

“What an amazing thirty-six hours of giving! We are once again overwhelmed with our community’s generosity,” Molly Kunkel, President and CEO of Centre Foundation, said. “This support will make a tremendous difference for the 205 participating nonprofits.”

Hundred gather Thursday at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte during the Centre Give Fest to countdown the final hours of the fundraiser. The celebration included live music, food, giving stations and various family-friendly activities hosted by nonprofits in the area.

“We’re thrilled we could celebrate Centre Gives with the community in Talleyrand Park this year,” Kunkel said. “It was a beautiful setting for the event’s exciting conclusion.”

Over thirty local nonprofits joined in the Centre Fest this year bringing a wild variety of activities to the celebration. Organizations like Rising Hope Therapeutic Riding Center brought two miniature horses to the fest while Spotlight PA brought exclusive Centre County-themed news and trivia quizzes for attendees to try out.

“We were really excited to be in our first Centre Gives and we were overwhelmed by the support we got from the community,” Sarah Rafacz, editor of Spotlight PA’s State College bureau, said. “It was so fun to be at Centre Gives Fest and connect with our readers and hear what Spotlight means to them.”

Since starting in 2012, over $16.9 million has been invested in nonprofits in Centre County. This has helped support organizations in arts, animal care, education, environment, human services and more.

During Centre Gives, gifts go further thanks to the stretch pools totaling $300,000 provided by Centre Foundation and the Hamer Foundation, along with $40,000 in prizes.

For more information about Centre Gives, visit their website.