CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is relaunching its Centre County Explorers Passport which highlights some of the best spots to visit in the county.

It’s a one-stop shop for residents and visitors who want to experience different historical and cultural sites in Centre County.

“Having this all-in-one place really does enable people to get an idea of the breadth of wonderful sites that we have here in Centre County,” Executive Director Mary Sorensen said.

The passport features information on each spot and a space to write your favorite memories from your visit. The project was made possible in part through a grant provided by the Centre County Board of Commissioners and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“It really was a collaborative effort with this update,” Sorensen said. “We reached out to all of the passport partners that are included and just asked if they had any updates to let us know.”

There are over forty destinations in the passport, all organized by region. You can pick up a copy at the Centre Furnace Mansion to get started.

“We have a patch that they can earn for a backpack or a sticker for their water bottle if they can get through all of the passport sites,” Sorensen said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Historical Society is also putting out a Centre County driving map that will be a companion piece to the passport in the coming weeks. You can find a PDF version of the passport here.