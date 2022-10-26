CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local nonprofits are joining together to raise money for a Centre County Amish family that lost four family members to different farming accidents this year.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber Of Business And Industry Of Centre County are donating $5,000 to kickstart a GoFundMe in support of the Beiler family.

The funds will go to Esther Beiler and her children. Esther’s husband, Andy, and two teenage sons died in a silo accident in September. Six months earlier, another one of her teenage sons died in a separate accident.

“They’ve had two tragedies in a year,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “Really, our hearts go out to them and they’re such an important part of the community. We want them to feel the love and the partnership that the people here in Centre County have for them.”

The fundraiser is a part of the organizations’ Happy Valley Adventures initiative.

“This unimaginable tragedy has touched the entire community,” CBICC President and CEO Greg Scott said. “We value our Amish neighbors and wish to extend more than just our sympathies to Esther and her children in this difficult time of need.”

The campaign’s goal is to raise $20,000 by the end of November. You can donate to the fundraiser here.