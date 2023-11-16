CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Centre County police departments are working to bring Christmas cheer to the people they serve.

Officers from State College, Bellefonte and Ferguson Township Police Departments as well as the Centre County Sheriff’s office picked up care packages for local families in need to distribute throughout the holiday season.

“It’s really important for the law enforcement agencies to be able to distribute these boxes to our local communities because that’s who we work for,” Officer Kyleen Abrahamson said. “They’re the people that we see every day and we want to be able to help them put a meal on their table for the holiday season.”

The boxes were made with the help of State College Assembly of God church. This year, they made 620 packages.

“The packages are limited in quantity but if we have them available to get to you, we will be sure to do so,” Pastor David Culbertson said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with our Centre County law enforcement agencies.”

Penn State Police and Spring Township Police Department will also have boxes available for pick up.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you’re interested in receiving a box, you can call your local law enforcement or State College Assembly of God.