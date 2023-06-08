STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of area officials and politicians are speaking out in support of a Responsible Contracting Ordinance proposed for Centre County.

If approved, the ordinance would specifically affect large-scale government construction projects that cost at least $250,000.

Contractors would have to submit a self-reported certification that would then be evaluated to see if the company meets the standards set by the ordinance.

“What this ordinance would do is decide and define what would be responsible,” Rep. Paul Takac said at the event.

While its fans say the ordinance would protect workers and increase project quality, those not in favor say it could affect the amount of work for local businesses.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners previously approved the advertising of the ordinance by a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Steve Dershem was the no.

“I would call this the restrictive contractor ordinance,” Dershem said. “Because it’s going to restrict how many local contractors, how many local laborers, how many local workers actually can participate in this.”

Now that it has been approved to be advertised, the ordinance will be on public review for a month. The commissioners will have a public hearing in late-June.