CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County park project that has been in the works for over a decade is jumping over another hurdle.

After years of discussion and planning, organizers of the Whitehall Road Regional Park officially broke ground in April.

The $4,800,000 project is set to include athletic fields, a playground and a walking trail.

After additional costs and weather delays since the groundbreaking, the Centre Region Council of Governments met on Wednesday for a special meeting to discuss releasing additional funding for the project.

“The project is at a critical point,” Executive Director Eric Norenberg said. “While contractors have been receiving progress payments for work completed related to contracts, payments for change orders related to justified and valid expenses have been on hold.”

Representatives from the Borough of State College and multiple surrounding townships shared their thoughts on releasing $578,974 in loan funds. At the end of the special meeting, members decided the money would be released.

“Every day that the project is delayed or in limbo, it can and probably will result in additional costs,” Norenberg said. “We think if we can not move forward quickly, we will see more costs and we may need to come back and request others.”

According to the COG, “Funds are only paid and drawn from the bank upon proof of valid, documented invoices, no loan funds will be used if they are not needed and do not comply with the terms of the motion recommended by the finance committee.”

Representatives from Centre Region Parks and Recreation said after the release, they are aiming to keep the park costs where they are.

“There are a whole slew of moving parts in this project that are not under our control and they could impact costs and timelines,” Vice Chair Bill Keough said.