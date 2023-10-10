CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County nonprofit is uplifting the voices of those who are suffering from domestic violence throughout October.

Centre Safe is shedding light on domestic violence, providing free support for residents who are impacted year-round.

“Every nook and cranny of every single town is absolutely touched by domestic violence,” Executive Director Jennifer Pencek said.

At the Centre County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 10, the commissioners proclaimed October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Centre County, highlighting the work that Centre Safe provides to residents in need.

“Providing that refuge and that safe place for those who are experiencing domestic violence to have somewhere to go is just so incredibly critical,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.

Pencek said their services, are used often, with Centre Safe supporting over 900 victims in 2022 alone.

“Victims of intimate partner violence lose a total combined of 8,000,000 days of paid work,” Pencek said.

Centre Safe is reminding people that “#Every1KnowsSome1” who has been impacted by domestic violence throughout the month.

“Find a quiet, safe time to talk with the person being harmed, ideally,” Pencek said. “Let them know you’re not there to judge them, but you are there to help them in any way that you can.”

Centre Safe is also sharing the Empty Place at the Table displays once again, honoring the lives lost to domestic violence in the county.

For a full list of resources and events during the month, click here.