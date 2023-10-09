CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – #Every1KnowsSome1 is the message the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence is hoping to spread this month, reminding the community that every one knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Centre Safe is joining forces with community partners including Penn State’s Gender Equity Center to spread education and prevention efforts across the region.

Centre Safe is an organization committed to empowering survivors of sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking and to working towards he elimination of such violence. In 2022, Centre Safe supported more than 900 clients navigate domestic violence, according to executive director, Jennifer Pencek.

“Domestic Violence, much like sexual violence and stalking, are epidemics in our society,” Pencek said in a statement on the organization’s website.

Throughout the month of October, there will be various campaigns and events throughout Centre County.

On Oct. 1, the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte lit up purple, the domestic violence awareness color, to show solidarity for those affected. Members of the community are being encouraged to display purple lights at their homes and businesses as a display of support for victims and survivors as well.

Empty Place at the Table will be popping up at various locations in the county throughout the month. The display, a dinning table surrounded by place settings and empty chairs, serves to honor the lives lost to domestic violence by sharing a piece of their story.

A full list of the locations and dates is available below:

St. Mark Lutheran Church Snydertown – Oct. 1 – 31

Grace Lutheran Church, State College – Oct. 1 – 15

Penn State Gender Equity Center – Oct. 3 – 31

Moshannon Valley YMCA – Oct. 2 – 8

State College YMCA – Oct. 9 – 15

Penns Valley YMCA – Oct. 16 – 22

Bellefonte YMCA – Oct. 23 – 30

Beginning Oct. 9 and running through Oct. 27, The Clothesline Project will be popping up at various locations throughout Penn State. The project aims to give a voice to those who have been silenced by assault and abuse by stringing t-shirts they’ve designed to depict their stories across clotheslines in public places.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners will proclaim support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at its public meeting on Oct. 10.

A special event is coming to Heritage Hall at Penn State on Oct. 18. Jon Dorenbos, former NFL player and America’s Got Talent contestant, will be performing a magic act while discussing the impact domestic violence and how he chose to rise through adversity and childhood trauma and accomplish his goals. When Dorenbos was only 12, his mother was murdered by his father. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear purple on Oct. 19 for Purple Thursday, a national day of recognition, to show support of domestic violence survivors and pledge your commitment to ending abuse in our communities.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, the Centre Safe hotline is available hours 24 a day at 814-234-5050. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available by calling 1-800-799-7233 or by texting “START” to 88788.