STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Centre County senior living community is turning to new artificial intelligence technology to help their residents if they fall.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of four older adults will fall each year in the U.S., a statistic that hits hits home for Mark Ammerman.

Both of Ammerman’s parents live at Celebration Villa of Nittany Valley, a senior living center in State College. Back in October, the center had new A.I. technology installed in resident’s rooms that can detect whether or not someone has fallen and needs help.

“My dad did have a fall and they were able to look at it and see that it wasn’t anything major or anything,” Ammerman said. “It actually saved him from going to the emergency room.”

The technology comes from the company SafelyYou. CEO George Netscher said he started to develop it while he was in college to help people who have Alzheimer’s and Dementia, like his own mother.

“The whole mission of SafelyYou is how do we give somebody a voice who can’t necessarily tell us what happened,” Netscher said.

Netscher said the cameras are installed in a resident’s room and if the resident makes any movement that is similar to a fall, the camera begins recording. The caregivers are alerted and can intervene.

“We basically put a camera in the private room and then we use AI, the same kind of AI that might be in a self-driving car to detect if somebody’s on the ground,” Netscher said.

Celebration Villa’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Kristin Koch, said before having the technology if they found a resident on the ground, they had to send them to the hospital to make sure they were okay.

“We’ve actually been able to cut down 75% of our transfers to the hospital due to the camera systems,” Koch said.

This included times when a resident might have lowered themselves to the ground but could not get up, with a trip to the hospital often exposing them to other sicknesses and medical bills.

“Alzheimer’s patients, they actually fall twice as often than a normal individual and 80% of their falls are in their room,” Koch said. “So, it’s just a way for us to monitor that to really make sure that our residents and our loved ones are safe.”

Koch said the team at Celebration Villa is working on bringing the technology to their other locations.