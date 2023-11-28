CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six Centre County transportation projects could be moving ahead thanks to government funding.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Centre County Board of Commissioners was introduced to various projects that could be funded through the 2024 County Liquid Fuels Program and Fee for Local Use Program.

14 projects were submitted, each focusing on repairing municipal-owned roads and bridges.

Assistant Director of Planning & Community Development Elizabeth Lose recommended the following projects to the commissioners for funding:

Liquid Fuels Recommendations:

Resurfacing of TR 398 Bullit Run Road in Howard Township, recommended allocation of $58,895.

Partial paving of Railroad Street in Huston Township for access over the railroad crossing, recommended allocation of $28,670.

Seal coating the entire length of Smithtown Road (TR 456) in Penn Township and the pulverizing/reconstruction of Green Grove Road (TR 419), recommended allocation of $100,000.

Fee for Local Use Recommendations:

Installation of stamped asphalt pavement on W. Bishop Street and S. Spring Street in Bellefonte as part of a pedestrian safety project, recommended allocation of $25,000.

Milling of paving notches on Colyer Avenue, Decatur Alley, Pine Alley and Kelly Street in Centre Hall, recommended allocation of $15,000.

Paving and shoulder repair of Gordon Road (TR 325) in Snow Shoe Township, recommended allocation of $35,000.

“The Commissioners will have a week to look over the list and if we’re in agreement with the staff recommendation then we would move forward with those projects,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

The commissioners will take a vote to approve the funding for those projects at their meeting on Dec. 5.