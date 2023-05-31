CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After millions of dollars of fundraising, Centre Volunteers in Medicine officially moved into a new space, offering free health care to low-income, uninsured residents.

“When you struggle to put a roof over your head and food on the table, a lot of times at the end of the day you don’t think about your healthcare needs,” Executive Director Cheryl White said.

The new location at 2026 Sandy Drive is almost double the size of their previous location on Green Tech Drive and has been in the works since 2010.

“We were able to move from four dental operatories to six,” White said. “We went from five exam rooms to eight on the medical side. Our behavioral health program has their own offices now that they can meet with patients.”

White said the old space didn’t support the growing need for free healthcare and that it was overcrowded. The new building is seen as a step toward providing more services for the community.

“A lot of people were sharing offices which made it hard to do their work and now, we’ve been able to spread out,” White said.

White said CVIM receives small amounts of local and state funding but no federal funding.

“Our new facility wouldn’t exist without our passionate donors who have given generously to the Building for a Healthier Future campaign,” White said. “We have raised $10.2 million of our $11 million goal to date.”

Almost $7,000,000 from the fundraising campaign allowed the organization to remodel and move into the space debt free.

“We’re kind of heading into our maturity here as a nonprofit and just being prepared to stay here for a very long time to serve the community,” White said.

