CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program is moving in a fresher direction, just in time for Hunger Action Month.

The food distribution program, which was created in 2004, skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Mel Curtis said during that time, six of the YMCA’s food distribution sites offered natural items. Now, everyone who visits one of their sites has the chance to hop on the “Fresh Express.”

“We’re concentrating on working with the children, making sure the kids are getting food, just to help them grow mentally and physically,” Curtis said.

The program, which is a partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, provides fresh produce and dairy products to communities plagued by food insecurity. Curtis said this is something that isn’t too common at most food distribution sites.

“A lot of your food distributions are what’s classified as shelf-stable food. Through inflation and everything rising, that’s where those types of foods were really starting to take off,” Curtis said. “When you’re getting into shelf-stable stuff, you’re looking at a lot of sodium products and things like that. The fresh food is really a strong win.”

Since the height of the pandemic, Curtis said the program has served over 280,000 people.

“We are actually seeing more now than we did during COVID and the reason being is a lot of these families may only be $10 above getting any type of assistance,” Curtis said. “So, with programs like this it works out really good because there’s a little bit more flexibility that they can get in and get this fresh food.”

Curtis said visitors at all sites can expect to see items like milk, protein, fresh fruits and vegetables sometime in Sept., as well as community members lending a hand.

“Through rain, snow, whatever, people have always shown up to work,” Curtis said. “I think that helped the communities out because realistically if you look at this today, the only way we’re going to pull out of this is if each community wraps their arms around their own community to rebuild it and build it back stronger.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find a full list of distribution sites on the YMCA of Centre County’s website.