CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Various Centre County YMCA locations are spreading holiday cheer right before Christmas.

The Christmas Blessings in a Box initiative received food donations from community members as well as the Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program to provide items for a Christmas meal to families in need.

This year, the YMCA is giving out 300 meals to families in Centre County.

“It feels good to make people’s lives a little better,” President Scott Mitchell said. “Everybody enjoys helping each other. So as a staff, volunteers and as the YMCA in general, anytime we can make somebody’s experience or life a little better, that’s really important to us.”

Volunteers and staff are providing meals at the State College, Bellefonte and Penns Valley locations on Wednesday, December 21. The Moshannon Valley location will hold its drive on Thursday, December 22.

The drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on both days.