RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chainsaw carvers from around the world will be gathering at a local campground for a three-day stretch packed with live chainsaw carving.

A total of 75 carvers will be at the 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous at the Ridgway Mills Campground, along West Main Street, and some are making the trip from other countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and even the Netherlands.

Ridgway is known as the “Chainsaw Carving Capital of the World” because the chainsaw carving event draws people from all over the world, according to the event’s website.

From April 26 to April 29 at the Ridgway Mills Campground, located at 260 West Main Street, there will be carving, food, entertainment and even a small auction. It will cost $5 to enter the festival, which is hosted by the Appalachian Arts Studio.

Carvers will be showing off their skills by carving an eight-foot log, and they will also bring their own works to sell.

The 2022 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Elk County

There will be musical performances during the event by Musical Romance, Nick Forsythe, Hollow Moon, Sleep Walker, Chris Dale and Matt Silva, Still Kickin’, Bob Dietz, Rob Simbeck, Bonnie and the Mere Mortals. The auction will be the last event on Sunday at 3 p.m., after a quick carve.

For more information regarding the upcoming chainsaw carving festival can be found online at their website.