SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Professional chalk artists from as far as Florida and Utah are heading to the streets of Somerset County for the 2023 Chalk the Block.

The Chalk the Block event, is set for Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. Seventeen professional chalk artists, traveling in from Florida, Utah, Georgia, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Ohio, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and Eastern PA, will take to the sidewalks of Historic Uptown Somerset for a weekend of outlandish art.

The festival is Western PA’s longest-running Chalk Festival. During the event, there will be plenty of family-friendly events for the whole family to enjoy. You can find a full list of events here.

This years artist line-up includes:

Erik Greenawalt (PA – @thechalkingdad)

Ivann Garc (FL – @ivanngarc.art)

Jesse Lubera (PA – @Jesslubera)

Craig & Lori Rogers (WI-@RogersCreate)

Lori Hughes (OH- @LorisFigment)

Chris Fry (OH- @chalkgoblin)

Erica Lubera (PA – @manifest_creative_studio)

Erin Mayak (PA)

Marisa Alvarado (NJ- @artteach3114)

Erika Lalita Thurkins (D.C. – @sylphartstudios)

Jaycie Greenawalt (PA)

Makenzie Crump (UT-@Bluebirdchalkart)

Brian Morris (FL-@studiomartfl)

Brittany Shepler (UT-@bretagne.mae)

Nicole Kleinman (UT-@thechalkprincess)

Jessi Queen (GA-@jessiqueenart)

Patrick McDonaugh (PA)

Shawn McCann (MN)

The chalk art will take place all day long. During the festivities, their will be a multitude of performances on Trinity Park Stage.

Here is the entertainment lineup:

Saturday, July 22

Denise Baldwin: 10 a.m.

JD & Cindy: 11:30 a.m.

The Evergreens: 1 p.m.

Day by Day: 2:30 p.m.

The Laurel: 4 p.m.

The NexGen: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

T.J. Simpson: 11 a.m.

Allisoon Borek: 12:30 a.m.

Red Law: 1:30 p.m.

Lucas Waggle: 3 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will also be food trucks at the event. These include Grumbling Gypsy, Out of This Smoke, Hummus Pittsburgh, Somerset Marching Band Booster, Missy Lala’s Biscotti, Good Times Ice Cream Bus, Creep’s Famous Chicken and Big Lou’s.