CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Charges have been dismissed against a former Westmont Hilltop Elementary teacher who was accused of raping a nine-year-old.

On June 29, the request to withdraw the charges without prejudice against Shawn Miller, 54 was granted. Miller was facing charges of the rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, multiple charges of sexual intercourse with a child and multiple instances of sexual assault.

53-year-old Shawn Miller

The victim told police during an interview in February that Shawn Edward Miller, 53, sexually assaulted her when she was in fourth grade. Miller was her music teacher at the time.

The Cambria County District Attorney released the following statement in regard to the charges against Miller being dismissed in a press release.

The charges against Shawn Miller were withdrawn after an evidentiary issue arose which made it ethically and constitutionally improper to continue to proceed with the case at this time. The

charges were withdrawn without prejudice, meaning the charges can be re-filed at any time. The Commonwealth will move forward with the charges in the future if able to do so. The victim in this case remains in our thoughts and prayers. Gregory J. Neugebauer, District Attorney

He is still facing a felony charge of indecent assault of a person less than 13 in another case.

The second alleged victim came forward on May 5 to say Miller allegedly inappropriately touched her starting when she was in Kindergarten in 2013 all the way through 4th grade in 2018, according to court documents.