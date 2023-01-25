This is the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online court records show that criminal charges filed against Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni were withdrawn Tuesday.

Freoni was facing simple assault and harassment charges after she was accused of assaulting her husband following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 3. The district attorney’s office confirmed at the time that it was an off-duty incident and that she was suspended pending the investigation.

The chief detective allegedly punched her husband in the face, claiming that he “woke her up in an aggressive manner” after she had gone to sleep once they got home from the concert, according to Richland Township police. Freoni told investigators that they had been drinking.

Her husband called police just after midnight. When they arrived, police noted his lips were swollen and bloody.

An unsecured bail was set at $7,500 for Freoni. However, as of Jan. 24, both of her charges were withdrawn by Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.

WTAJ has reached out to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office on whether or not she will be reinstated to her position. This article will be updated once that information is made available.