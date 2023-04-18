BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Felony charges were dropped against a Blair County man who was accused of raping a woman in 2021.

The Blair County District Attorney’s Office decided against prosecuting Kenneth Wells, 45, of Claysburg, whose case was planned to go to trial. According to District Attorney Pete Weeks, the charges were withdrawn after the woman who accused Wells of rape said she could not testify due to the psychological impact of the assault.

Weeks said the woman previously testified at a preliminary hearing and they anticipated she would be able to testify in the future. However, Weeks and the First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith were forced to have Wells charges withdrawn as the woman’s testimony was required in order to prosecute the case.

Kenneth Wells, 45, of Claysburg. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

“While we never want to withdraw charges that we believe to be meritorious, we prioritized the needs of the victim to avoid subjecting her to additional trauma that she indicated she was not capable of enduring,” Weeks said.

Wells originally faced 16 felony and misdemeanor charges including rape, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He was accused of holding a knife to the woman’s throat and threatening her before forcing her to perform sexual acts on Jan. 2, 2021.

Criminal records showed that Wells was charged and convicted of third-degree murder in Fayette County in 2001.