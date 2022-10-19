CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Charges have been dropped against a Centre County man accused of threatening former coworkers at Advance Auto Parts a week after being filed.

After spending eight days in jail, Leslie Scott, 40, was released Tuesday will all 32 charges withdrawn after he completed and passed a polygraph test.

According to police, an ongoing investigation is underway to find who was making the threatening phone calls Scott was accused of.

Due to the investigation ongoing, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna’s office was unable to comment on why the charges were withdrawn.

Until his release on Tuesday, police accused Scott, who was an ex-employee of Advanced Auto Parts in State College, of making over 20 phone calls with a disguised number for nearly a month to threaten workers at the auto part store.

Scott was also accused of making a bomb threat and saying he was “going to kill everybody.”

During the investigation, police interviewed and performed polygraph tests on other workers to learn about Scott’s recent work history.