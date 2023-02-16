CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– What started out as a normal November night of business for a Centre County adult entertainment club took a turn when a man caused it to go into lockdown, state police report.

Raymone Byrd, 38, of Altoona, was kicked out of The End Zone Show sports club in Huston Township, after he got confrontational with bouncers, and then when he tried to force his way back inside, he pulled out a gun before fleeing, state police at Rockview wrote in the charges filed.

Byrd was drinking at the club for hours and was annoying other guests, so he was “cut off”, police were told by the bouncer. According to the bouncer’s recall of the night to police, troopers said that Byrd was being confrontational, and shoved the manager and security before he was kicked out. The bouncer then made his way to the front door to block Byrd from trying to get back in.

When Byrd was pushed back after opening the front doors, he pulled out a gun that was hidden underneath his clothing, according to the charges filed. He then fled from the club in a black Nissan SUV.

After seeing the gun, the club went into a lockdown which caused it and its guests to “divert from their normal and customary operations,” troopers noted in the charges filed. There was also video footage of the incident that police were able to watch, and police were able to use a credit card receipt to link Byrd.

In an interview with Byrd in December at his apartment, state police said that Byrd claimed he didn’t remember what happened that night, but troopers discovered that he broke down on I-99 and needed to call someone to pick him up. Troopers noted in the charges filed that “the most direct route” to the End Zone would be from I-99.

Byrd faces felony charges of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Byrd is awaiting arraignment on the charges filed.