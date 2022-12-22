BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed after a teen came forward about being sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old when she was 14, according to court documents.

Scott Davis Jr., 19 (Bedford County Prison)

Scott Davis Jr., now 19, has been charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and more after being accused of sexually assaulting the teen in March 2021.

According to the affidavit, the teen told police that Davis took her to a room in a house in Martinsburg even though she kept telling him “no.” She said Davis took off his pants, and then took off her leggings and proceeded to make her touch his genitals.

She told investigators that he also touched her and put his mouth all over her body, the complaint reads.

Investigators noted that they attempted to contact Davis numerous times beginning in September 2021 only to discover he was picked up on warrants in June and has been in Bedford County Prison.

Davis’ bail for this incident was set at $100,000.