BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a Bedford County man after state police said a trooper was stuck with a hypodermic needle during the man’s arrest.

Matthew Sabo, 40, of New Paris, was arrested on Oct. 31 when troopers served a felony arrest warrant against him. According to a criminal complaint, state police requested a warrant for Sabo after they learned he was selling drugs to multiple people between June and August.

Four state troopers arrived at a residence in Bedford Township to arrest Sabo who was allegedly found hiding under a bed in a bedroom. After he was taken into custody, troopers searched Sabo before he was placed into a patrol car.

Matthew Sabo, 40, of New Paris, PA. Image provided by the Bedford County Prison.

According to a complaint, Sabo was asked if he had any needles in his pocket to which he said “no.” As a trooper was searching Sabo, state police said the trooper was stuck in the right thumb by a hypodermic needle used for injecting crystal meth. State police added that Sabo was also found with a plastic smoking device with suspected crystal meth residue.

Troopers noted in court documents medical treatment was being sought for the trooper which was expected to last for the foreseeable future.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sabo is facing two counts of felony aggravated assault for attempts to cause serious bodily injury and fear of imminent serious bodily injury. He’s also charged with assault involving penetration of a hypodermic needle and two drug paraphernalia charges.

He was taken to the Bedford County Prison where he’s being held on $200,000 bail.