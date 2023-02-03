STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed from a November assault in State College where three men attacked someone and left him in the hospital.

Valentino Scarpone, 22, and Keith Onimus, 21, both of Drexel Hill, and Joseph Keffer, 22, of Newtown Square, assaulted a man after an argument over a baseball game, an officer from State College police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Both Scarpone and Onimus face felony aggravated assault charges and misdemeanor charges. Keffer was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to the charges filed.

The three are currently enrolled in Penn State, according to a university database search. An email was left with the university to see whether or not if they will face any discinplinary action from the school.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Beaver Avenue at about 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4 for a fight, but found no one at the scene when they arrived.

Police found a man who matched the description of someone who was involved in the fight, and he said that he was “jumped” by the three after an argument over a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, the complaint reads.

He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He suffered a facial contusion and his face had swelling, police said.

The man was able to tell police that the group had left the Champs Downtown bar before the fight. Police then obtained surveillance footage that showed the fight breaking out near the bar.

Scarpone and Onimus both had a chance to stop striking the man but then continued to attack him, the complaint reads. Keffer also attacked the man but not as long as the other two did.

Police tried to contact the three. According to the complaint, Onimus said that he was involved but gave no other details, while Scarpone wouldn’t provide a statement and Keffer couldn’t be contacted.

A summons was issued for all three and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.