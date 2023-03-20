HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed in a drug overdose death from 2022 in Huntingdon County, according to troopers.

Betsy Brumbaugh, 42, is accused of supplying methamphetamine, fentanyl, xylazine and heroin to a woman who was found dead after a welfare check in May, according to an affidavit by state police.

Mugshot of Betsy Brumbaugh, 42, via Huntingdon County Prison

Her death was due to a “multi drug overdose,” according to the autopsy report, from the drugs Brumbaugh supplied, troopers said.

There were multiple baggies with a white powdery substance inside them and a used Narcan nasal nozzle around the woman.

Two receipts that had a purchase of cigarettes and an ATM transaction from Martins General Store along William Penn Highway were also found. While viewing surveillance footage at the store, troopers saw a red Mazda pull into the lot, and Brumbaugh then got out on the passenger side to go inside and buy the cigarettes before leaving.

Phone and Facebook records that police obtained from search warrants showed hundreds of messages that were exchanged between the two about buying the drugs, the affidavit states.

Brumbaugh faces felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, and multiple counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She also faces misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.

Brumbaugh is currently lodged in Huntingdon County Jail unable to post her bail of $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.

According to court documents, the driver of the Mazda is also facing charges but has yet to be arraigned as of this writing.