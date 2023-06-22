BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Carmel man is facing murder charges for a second time for a crossbow death in 2021.

Alec Rhoads, 27, has been charged for the second time with the three-degree murder of Daren Lingenfelter, 53, who died after being shot in the neck with a crossbow.

Alec Rhoads – PA Inmate Database

Rhoads’s charges were dropped in July 2022 by then-District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts. Bedford County Public Defender Karen Hendershot said the case was withdrawn after DNA evidence from the crossbow excluded Rhoads.

Hendershot said Thursday she doesn’t know what new evidence exists to spur the refining. Because Rhoads will have to re-apply for a public defender following arraignment, her office isn’t representing him yet on the new charges.

Rhoads was arraigned at 3 p.m. on Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

In 2021, Rhoads claimed to police he was mowing grass and had never been in the home where Lingenfelter was shot and killed, however, surveillance footage showed Rhoads fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

In March, Troopers reinterviewed witnesses that were present when Lingenfelter died. One woman told police that she’d heard from several Saxton people that Rhoads got an arrow tattooed on one of his hands, according to court documents. Troopers received a search warrant on Rhoads’s tattoos, confirming that he did get an arrow on one of his hands.

The same witness also told officers that she heard a noise, which she described as an arrow flying through the air into Langenfelter’s neck, troopers noted in the criminal complaint. The witness claimed she was in shock and tried to help Lingenfelter, who was passed out. She then confronted Rhoads asking him why he shot Lingenfelter, to which he claimed that he shot himself.

Another witness also told Troopers that Rhoads reached out to her on Facebook after being released from jail. According to the affidavit, Rhoads said he hopes she believed that what happened was an accident.

Online court documents show that Rhoads has been in state prison at SCI Smithfield for gun-related charges stemming from January 2023 incident. On Aug. 24, 2017, Rhoads pled guilty to manufacturing a controlled substance, making him a felon not to possess a firearm. Rhoads was arrested in Huntingdon County and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison in May.