CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges against a former police officer in Clearfield County were refiled after felony charges were originally dropped in a shooting that occurred at a bar in DuBois.

According to court documents, Zachery Dodson, 27, of Clearfield was initially charged with felony aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in the incident on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Zachery Dodson of Clearfield.

Dodson was a Curwensville Borough police officer and a Clearfield County deputy sheriff when he was accused of shooting and injuring Ani Myrtaj during an altercation at Invictus bar along DuBois Street while he was off-duty.

On Thursday, March 23, some of the most serious charges against Dodson were dismissed including the felony aggravated assault charge and a third-degree felony terroristic threats charge. However, Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. refiled Dodson’s charges on Monday, May 8 reintroducing the aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges.

In a new criminal complaint filed against Dodson, police detail statements made by Myrtaj about the shooting and his medical struggles. According to the complaint, Myrtaj said after the incident he was afraid he was going to die and was in excruciating pain after being shot in the face. He said the pain continued until he was given pain medication inside an ambulance.

Myrtaj was flown to UPMC Altoona before being transferred to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh where he waited three days to have surgery. According to court documents, Myrtaj’s lower and upper jaw were broken and needed surgery to correct.

As of April 26, police said Myrtaj cannot open his jaw more than one inch without causing pain and discomfort and he’s only able to eat soft foods to prevent reinjuring his jaw. According to the complaint, Myrtaj may require another surgery to remove bullet fragments that could be preventing him from opening his jaw.

Dodson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, May 19 with District Judge Prestia. WTAJ has reached out to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers for comment.